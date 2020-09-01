Hundreds of thousands of struggling Floridians can breathe a bit easier, after Governor Ron DeSantis’ office announced Monday night the state’s ban on foreclosures and evictions will be extended for another month.

What You Need To Know The ban was scheduled to expire at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1.



The governor first issued the moratorium by executive order back in April.



It allows people to stay in their homes even if they fell behind on their rent or mortgage payments.

A foreclosure attorney told Spectrum News – regardless of the governor’s decision – more has to be done to address the growing financial problem triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Charles Gallagher III suggests homeowners and renters start addressing the problem now.

"Work out some type of plan that would provide something more than just your monthly rent each month to chip away at that surplus of rent that accrued over that time frame," Gallagher said.

Families who aren’t making ends meet say the uncertainty has to end.

"Not knowing until the very last minute every single month of whether or not you stand to be evicted or not be evicted, it's unacceptable," said Beth Wiggins. She was laid off from her full restaurant job at a Florida theme park.

The experts say, even when the moratorium is allowed to expire, families won’t find themselves on the street right away. It could take months for foreclosures and eviction orders to move through the court system.