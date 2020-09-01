CLEVELAND, Ohio — Alicia Costello is one of hundreds of thousands of people who have lost their jobs during the pandemic. She is now at home with her two young sons as they return to school, virtually, and decided to start her own business.

What You Need To Know According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, in the first week of August, Ohioans made 25,952 initial jobless claims



From the loss of her job Alicia Costello decided to create her own small business



She is a mother of two navigating the pandemic while opening her own business

“My husband came home one day and was like there are 50 pairs of earrings,” Costello joked as she recalled her husband’s initial question that sparked her business. “Who are you giving these all to?”

Costello was an art major and has always loved being creative. However, previous to the pandemic she only shared her talent with friends and family. Now, she has customers all over the country. “I've had four or five different customers from Alaska and my kids and I were like, ‘oh my God that's awesome,’” said Costello.

She does everything from making the jewelry, to shipping it, to selling it. That's where her experience in social media and marketing comes into place.

“Now, it's all word of mouth and this is the new word of mouth,” explained Costello as she uploaded new images to Instagram (@noblefawnjewelry). “You don't see anyone anymore so this is the new word of mouth.”

With all the changes going on in her life, one thing remains the same. Her biggest fans are in the other room. So when she completes a pair she particularly likes, she likes the feedback.

"I show my son. I was like, “You've got to see this,’ I'm so excited! He's like, ‘Yeah, mom, that looks great,’” said Costello.