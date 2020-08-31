VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County students went back to class on Monday and due to the coronavirus pandemic, parents had three options to choose from.

According to a district spokesperson, about 62 percent of students returned to the classroom in person, 24 percent are choosing the Volusia Live option and 14 percent are doing Volusia Online Learning.

Kim Short, mother of a seventh grader and an 11th grader, decided to send her two boys back to school in person. She felt confident that the schools are taking precautions to keep the kids safe.

“I think that they are craving some type of normalcy again you know as far as going, having a routine, meeting in person with teachers, that is really something for them that they’ve been looking forward to,” Short said. “The risk is there you know you can minimize it to a certain point but then there are other things that I think you are also missing out on and for me I feel like personally your children are going to get the best education by being face to face, or at least mine are.”

Jaclyn Perry, mother of fourth grader Carson Perry, decided that the Volusia Live option would be the best option for their family.

“Just the fact that he would still be held accountable from his teacher would be more real for him having a true learning environment of what he is somewhat used to,” Perry said.

On the first day, she says everything ran smoothly with no tech issues.

On the other hand, Kate De Luca, mother of fourth grader Jake De Luca, decided Volusia Online Learning was how they would start the year.

“We wanted a calmer entry into the school year, not to mention safer for right now," De Luca said.

While her son checked in for attendance, there was no curriculum for him on the first day.

“A lot of us don’t have our log in yet, which is fine it’s just you know being patient through the transition,” De Luca said.

According to a district spokesperson, there is a backlog across the learning platform due to very high demand. They did not have a firm date for when this would be resolved.

There have also been many questions surrounding how the district will handle communicating if and when there are positive cases of coronavirus in the schools.

A district spokesperson tells me they are currently in talks with the Department of Education and the Department of Health to decide a firm answer on this issue.