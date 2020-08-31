TAIWAN — A 3-year-old girl was taken on a terrifying ride Sunday when she became entangled in a kite and whipped through the sky before landing mostly unscathed.

The unbelievable scene happened during the Hsinchu International Kite Festival in northwest Taiwan and was captured on video. According to The New York Times, children had gathered near a kite that was supposed to rain candy on them. But while the kite was still on the ground, a powerful gust of wind lifted the orange kite, and its tail somehow lassoed the toddler around the neck before sending her soaring.

The video shows the girl being sent high into the air before the kite suddenly jerks her downward, as she spins from feet-first to head-first, before she eventually is lowered to the ground, the kite acting as a parachute as a group of spectators on the ground catch her.

The entire episode lasted about 30 seconds.

The girl – whom news outlets only identified by her surname, Lin – suffered abrasions around her neck and face, Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien said in a Facebook post translated by The New York Times. She was brought to a hospital for examination but had returned home later Sunday.

The festival was suspended after the incident, for which the mayor apologized. He promised a review to ensure nothing similar ever happens again. Another official said the local government will no longer allow candy-dispensing kites.