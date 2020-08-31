KISSIMMEE, Fla. — As children return to school, a Central Florida pediatrician is warning of an increase in coronavirus cases with the reopening of physical classrooms.

What You Need To Know Pediatric researchers: Kids are just as susceptible to coronavirus as adults



Study: Symptoms may not be as apparent and can make them silent spreaders



News comes as CDC loosens testing guidelines for COVID-19 infection

A recent study by the Journal of Pediatrics suggests that children are as susceptible to the virus as adults but their symptoms are not as visible — potentially making them silent spreaders.

Dr. Nora Bolaños is a pediatrician and founder of Kissimmee clinic My Kids’ Doctor.

“Most definitely as physicians, as doctors, we do anticipate seeing an increase in positive cases as the schools are opening,” she said.

Parents and guardians have had to grapple with a tough choice: return their kids to brick-and-mortar classrooms, where they risk contracting the virus, or keep them at home studying virtually but depriving them of physical interaction.

Alyssa Noel said that for the sake of her kids’ mental health, she chose face-to-face learning.

"I want to teach my kids that we can't live in fear," the Kissimmee mom said. “We don’t know how long this is going to last, and I can’t keep them isolated because socialization is so important for kids.".

The news about children and COVID-19 comes after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has loosened its coronavirus testing guidelines.

For its part, the Osceola County School District said it has no plans at this time to change its current policies. If someone tests positive on campus, those who have had contact must quarantine, monitor symptoms, and get tested.