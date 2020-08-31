Heart of Hilton is like a craft show that never closes. This co-op includes handmade products from 50 local craftspeople.

What You Need To Know Hilton's Heart of Hilton includes handmade products from 50 local craftspeople



The co-op was started by local crafters Melanya Bileschi and Christine Marini



They're hosting a special second anniversary sale and meet-and-greet with some of the vendors on September 12 & 13

Melanya Bileschi loves to craft. This mother of three has turned that passion for homemade into a career.

"I would always say to myself if I was to open a shop, I would want it to be right here," she said.

She opened Heart of Hilton two years ago and since then, she's doubled the number of crafters in the co-op.

"Ninety percent of our vendors are within Hilton, Hamlin, Parma, Greece and Spencerport. All the local towns," Bileschi explained.

The Heart of Hilton is a gift shop co-op that sells handmade products from 50 craftspeople from the Hilton, Hamlin, Parma, Greece and Spencerport area. Two super crafty moms own the shop. It’s open Thurs-Sun. @SPECNewsROC #crafting #buylocal pic.twitter.com/1xTadRtxn5 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) August 31, 2020

Bileschi’s business partner, Christine Marini, is just as crafty. Her world also revolves around her children and crafting.

“My daughter Amelia is eight and my son Wyatt if four, so they are always trying to steal these when I make them. I like that I can make things for my kids. It started out that way when my kids said 'I love that, I love that' so I was like I bet you I can make that," Marini added.

To see and shop the handmade items and products, Heart of Hilton is open Thursday-Sunday. They're hosting a special second anniversary sale and meet-and-greet with some of the vendors on September 12 & 13. Heart of Hilton is located at 9 South Avenue in Hilton.