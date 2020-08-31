ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — When the pandemic left Disney cast member Sage Starkey cast out from performing regularly, he didn’t let it get him down.

What You Need To Know Sage Starkey, Chris Starkey hold dance challenges



Loser buys food for first responders





They also showed up to help high school seniors celebrate graduation





Instead, Starkey and his family turned that drive to perform into a way to spread some positivity in Central Florida and across the country.

“As a live performer here in Orlando whose careers have totally been taken away from us, we really have to try and find a way to stay relevant and release the creativity because if we don’t, we’re going to explode,” Sage Starkey said.

Dance challenges and video performances from Sage in Winter Garden to his dad, Chris, in Colorado are now a part of the Starkey family routine during the pandemic.

“It feels good because you’re continuing to spread positivity in this world that’s kind of weird and dark,” Sage said.

The loser in these dance competitions donates meals to first responders. It’s a way for them to help others while keeping themselves and video viewers upbeat through these long months.

“It was truly a creative spiral in hopes of spreading positivity,” Sage said.

So when graduates missed out on the traditional pomp and circumstance, they grabbed cameras and some silly string.

“Lined it up with the parents and said hey, let us provide a fun little graduation episode for you. And every single time we did it, the kids cried,” said Chris Starkey.

“Kids cry and parents cry because they weren’t able to share that moment with their kids, which is such a special moment in kids's lives and parents's lives,” Sage said.

“It’s such an emotional moment in their life being taken away from them, it resonates and just to be a part of that moment, it was impactful,” Chris said.

Their graduation heckler routine worked to help celebrate and bring some joy to around 50 graduates in Florida and Colorado.

“I’m so glad we were able to do it,” Sage said.

By supporting seniors, holding dance and singing challenges, they’re making these long, bleak months a little lighter, hoping their videos can spark some positivity in an uncertain time.

“We’re going to keep going until someone tells us to stop,” Sage said.