ORLANDO, Fla. — An elderly Orlando woman had a close call Sunday morning.

Police and fire officials responded to the Bentley Street home of a 99-year-old woman after a large tree fell on her house. Family members said the woman has lived in the home since 1948.

Authorities said the woman was in the back room of the home and suffered no injuries. Authorities said she is doing well.

Neighbors called 911 immediately.

Power on the street was knocked out for several hours due to downed power lines. Power was restored late Sunday morning.