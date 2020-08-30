HOLLY HILL, Fla. — Two Daytona Beach Police officers were injured and a suspect sought in connection with an attempted murder case was killed Saturday afternoon in an exchange of gunfire.

Two officers were injured, the first officer taking a bullet to their bulletproof vest and the other one fell injuring his neck and back.

Both officers are at Halifax Health Medical Center and are expected to make a full recovery.

Police said 44-year-old Michael Harris fired at officers, who returned fire, killing him FDLE investigating

Daytona Beach and Holly Hill police officers responded to a tip on the location of a suspect in an attempted murder case from two weeks ago, authorities said.

When they entered an apartment at Casa Espanola at 1629 Espanola Avenue, a man fled into a back bedroom, according to police.

Police officers were trying to take 44-year-old Michael Harris into custody. Police said there was an active warrant for Harris, who was wanted in connection with a shooting involving a woman on Aug. 18.

When they found him, guns were drawn.

Police body cam video shows the moments gunfire erupted and then turned deadly as officers entered the apartment.

They asked Harris to show his hands, but instead shot at an officer. In the video you can hear the officer yell "I'm hit," and the officer firing back, killing Harris.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said his officers responded appropriately.

“If you pull a gun on a police officer and shoot a police officer, you're going to get killed. Simple as that," Capri said. "I can't make that any clearer, we don't want to take a life , we want to save lives but when you pull a gun and theres video, you can see that he tried to murder these police officers.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.