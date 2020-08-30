MADISON, Wis (SPECTRUM NEWS) — One Madison healthcare giant said they need dozens of workers to join a team of frontline workers.

UW Health is looking to bring on 30+ environmental services positions soon.

"We do a very serious job, we keep the entire hospital safe and clean for not only our patients and their families but multiple visitors going to different appointments," UW Health EVS Manager Wendy Henning said.

The hospital is hiring first, second, and third shift positions to help with the detailing work and COVID-era cleaning demands.

UW Health EVS fifth floor supervisor Mikel Kind said besides having his crew use plenty of PPE, 20 Tru-D UV cleaning machines help the crews along.

"The TRU-D disinfecting device, it is a supplemental disinfection device that we use after our techs clean the room. And what it does is it maps the room and uses the correct amount of UV-C to help disinfect the room," Kind said.

Henning said the work allows for advancement, on-the-job training and offers a top-notch compensation package.

"The organization has excellent health insurance and dental insurance, and our paid time off is very very generous," she said.

What Kind, a Veteran, loves the most about the job is the commitment to customer service.

"We have a distinct opportunity to only make our patients and their families happy, you know, no offense to other departments, but we don't poke, we don't prod,” he said. “We just have the opportunity to go in there, make the place more pleasant for them and keep it safe.”

Learn how to apply here.