If you ever get the chance to catch up with Michel John Heagerty, he’ll tell you all about small businesses and local creatives.



His role as an urban activator and activist can be seen in the downtown shop "Wildflowers" that showcases local artists. But his love for small businesses, and helping them thrive, didn’t start with Wildflowers.



It started at Kitty Hoyne's where he worked under his uncle, David Hoyne, as a teenager.



"I graduated from the school of David Hospitality. Now this is just paying him back," he said.



He’s paying his uncle back and helping other local businesses with green sidewalk extensions that you may have noticed at local restaurants, taking up parking spaces. They’re called Parklets.



They offer small businesses more space and more opportunity to seat guests in the time of social distancing.



With the help of the Department of Public Works, Mayor Ben Walsh and Eric Enson, Michael was able to get Parklets approved.



Across the street and up a few flights of stairs from Kitty Hoynes, you’ll find the mind behind the parklet design, Matthew Lupiani.



Matthew and his team at SWBR took the layout of their annual park(ing) day event, which turns parking spots into green spaces to celebrate green space and its use. And expanded its scope and the use of the materials.



Now Kitty Hoynes, Funk N' Waffles and Pastabilities guests will have more seating and more greenery. And businesses will have more space to serve more customers.



At the end the day, Michael and Matthew say they’re just hoping to support the local businesses that support the city.



Creating more green in downtown Syracuse.



A GoFundMe page, "Parklets for The People," has raised over $3,000 to pay for the parking spaces. Heagerty says the most expensive part of the project is paying the daily fees for the parking spaces and the community is making that easier.



Parklet seating is now open.