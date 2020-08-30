TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A local environmental group is challenging Bay Area students to come up with ideas on how to protect the Gulf of Mexico.

Blue-Green Connections was formed in 2018 to designate what they call a “Hope Spot,” an area of the environment they would like to see protected.

“The Hope Spot includes all of the Tampa Bay Area,” said Paige Konger Henry, who is on the board of Blue-Green. “It is a marine protected area that’s considered essential for ocean life because of oyster beds, grassy flats and estuary system.”

That’s why Blue-Green is now challenging local students to come up with a creative solution to protect the gulf, called the Hope for the Future Challenge.

There are several cash prizes at stake.

“We want the students’ ideas to protect the Hope Spot. And the more creatively they show us those ideas, the better,” Konger said.

One of the “early bird” winners of the contest is Dunedin Middle School student Sophia Harmon-Greene. She made a video with the idea of reducing plastic use.

That’s one goal of his challenge: To get young people more aware of what’s around them.

“Living in the Tampa Bay area we have such a unique ecosystem. The younger we can learn to protect it, the better,” Konger said.

Konger also hopes the idea can be used as a project for students who may be staying home.

Submissions for the “early bird” part of the contest are due August 30 however they are also taking submission until August 30th if you’d need more time.

There are 15 $100 cash prizes.

For more information and to enter, visit https://www.bluegreenconn.org/hope-for-the-future-challenge/.