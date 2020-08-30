A Worcester bike shop says they're in a "bike boom" this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s sales tax-free weekend is proving no different.

Landry's Bicycles in Worcester is taking orders over the phone and offering curbside pick-up because of COVID-19 concerns.

They say purchases made over the weekend, but picked up after the tax-free holiday still won't be taxed.

About 150 people came by for bikes or repairs on Saturday alone.

Landry's says the weekend has been one of their busiest times in five years and better than past tax-free holidays.

Landry’s store manager, Neil Medin said, "I think that's due to the bicycle industry as a whole. Since the COVID outbreak, bicycle sales have been booming and I think that's because people are realizing that cycling is a way to have an outdoor activity that's still safe and socially distant. And now that people have more time to enjoy cycling, we're finding a lot of people are taking advantage of that."

Massachusetts is one of 16 states to hold a sales tax holiday this year. Retailers are calling it one of the most important ever.