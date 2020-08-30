WASHINGTON — The state of Florida has been approved for a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant that will supplement the state’s unemployment benefit for workers whose job was lost as a result of economic conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor announced Saturday.

What You Need To Know The grant is part of the Lost Wages Assistance program



President Trump has made available $44 million total for that initiative



It would fund an extra $300 per week in jobless benefits



More informaton is available fron FEMA

The grant provides funding for Florida to provide $300 per week — on top of the regular unemployment benefit. FEMA did not indicate how much funding is available through the grant.

FEMA will work with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to implement a system to make this funding available to Florida residents, Gaynor said.

President Trump on August 8 made available up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state of Florida agreed to administer a lost wages program for its citizens who are unemployed as result of the disease.