WASHINGTON — The state of Florida has been approved for a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant that will supplement the state’s unemployment benefit for workers whose job was lost as a result of economic conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor announced Saturday.
What You Need To Know
- The grant is part of the Lost Wages Assistance program
- President Trump has made available $44 million total for that initiative
- It would fund an extra $300 per week in jobless benefits
- More informaton is available fron FEMA
The grant provides funding for Florida to provide $300 per week — on top of the regular unemployment benefit. FEMA did not indicate how much funding is available through the grant.
FEMA will work with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to implement a system to make this funding available to Florida residents, Gaynor said.
President Trump on August 8 made available up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state of Florida agreed to administer a lost wages program for its citizens who are unemployed as result of the disease.