VIERA, Fla. — With the increase of rocket launches and the space industry getting revitalized, it was a no-brainer for developers to see the Space Coast as the place to built.

Nine new properties in Brevard County for tourists might not get the profit they were hoping.

According to the Space Coast Office of Tourism, plans to built and open hotels were already in the works way before the pandemic hit and by the end of the year there will be more than a thousand new hotel rooms.

According to Peter Cranis the the Space Coast Office of Tourism Executive Director, the coast is taking a huge hit financially because of the pandemic.

Officials are estimating about a billion dollars lost from March 2020 till March 2021. because it's going to take a while for the economy to bounce back, the new hotels are set to bring $100 million dollars over the next few years and with 72 miles of coastline, here are more hotels coming to the county in the next few years.

“First developmental tax came in for June, the broke a million dollars for the first time since the pandemic," Cranis said. "We believe we'll have similar results for July while we are down 30 percent range its good and steady numbers so we are hopeful as we finish up the summer and beginning of fall we will see some good results."

In July 2019, the unemployment rate in Brevard County was 3.4 percent according to the US Department of Labor, this year in July the unemployment rate in the county tripled to 9.2 percent.

There's some relief in sight, the office of tourism says with the new hotels and this being a tourist destination which is the fourth largest employer in the county.

They are hoping it will help lower the current unemployment rate.