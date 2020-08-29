Shoppers won't need to worry about the state's sales tax this weekend, but they are being reminded to wear their masks and follow safety precautions.

Massachusetts is one of 16 states to hold a sales tax holiday this year. Retailers are calling it one of the most important ever.

The state is encouraging people to support local businesses who are taking extra efforts to make sure the shopping experience is safe.

"We know what we have to do.. We have to mask up. We can reinvest into our communities. We can save a lot of entrepreneurs that really have invested their life entire savings and their futures into a lot of Main Street businesses," said Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts.

The sales tax holiday weekend starts Saturday, August 29. Most retail purchases under $2,500 dollars are tax free.