It’s a sales tax-free weekend in Massachusetts.

The Baker-Polito Administration launched the My Local MA campaign to support local businesses and attractions.

The campaign will include advertising and a website to promote museums, restaurants, and retailers who are open and using safe practices during the pandemic.

Shoppers can buy most items under $2,500 without paying a 6.25 percent sales tax.

The My Local MA campaign will be running through the end of the year.

Rotman’s Furniture Sales Manager Barbara Kane said there was great foot traffic throughout the store to start the weekend.

She says Massachusetts residents can get a great deal if they pay in full this weekend.

“Most of our products we are offering double tax savings on the merchandise and then as long as you pay in full this weekend you won't pay the Massachusetts sales tax if it's delivered in the state of Massachusetts,” Kane said.

If you buy an eligible item online during the tax free holiday, the item does qualify for sales tax holiday, even if the item is delivered after the weekend.