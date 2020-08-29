MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — Edgewood Junior and Senior High School in Brevard County has announced it is retiring its Indian mascot nickname

School officials said a review committee formed of students, teachers, administrators and Merritt Island community members agreed to drop the Indians name.

School representatives will present the recommendation to its School Advisory Committee in September.

Part of Friday's announcement posted to Facebook read: "At the first meeting of this committee, a unanimous decision was reached to retire the current mascot and begin the search for a new symbol of the spirit, pride, and educational excellence of Edgewood."

The recommendation still must go through a lengthy process involving school and district officials before any changes are approved.