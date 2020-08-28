KANNAPOLIS, N.C. -- A veteran owned beer company in is giving back to those who have served our country.

Old Armor Beer Company began selling their W.A.R Beer last week. It stands for "Warriors Always Rise", and the proceeds raised from W.A.R Beer sales will go directly to a veteran in need of assistance.



“We want to do this right because I want people to do this for the right reasons," Co-owner of Old Armor Beer Company, Stefan Perrine says. "I want people to buy the beer for the right reasons. I want it to be you’re getting this because we respect you that much, not because we have to do this."

Perrine says they hope to raise between $5,000 and $10,000 before selecting a new veteran to assist.

If you know a veteran in need of a little help, you can nominate them to the Old Armor Beer Company.