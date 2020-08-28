ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — While NBA players said Thursday they are committed to finishing the season after boycotting games to protest the shooting of Black Americans by law enforcement authorities, other people around Disney property showed their support for the players’ message.

Among them were some NBA referees who were seen off the court backing players and those fighting for racial justice.

Outside the Coronado Resort on Disney property, where some of the NBA players are staying while they finish the season at Disney's Wide World of Sports complex, demonstrators could be heard.

“Get your voice to be heard,” one mask-wearing protester who did not want to be identified said. “No more. We are not tolerating this anymore. Black lives matter. We are not killing each other anymore. That’s it…no more.”

Players are expected to return to the court this weekend, but an updated schedule has not been released yet.