OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County public school will go to all online learning starting Monday, through the next two weeks, because of the coronavirus.

Harmony Middle School in St. Cloud will remain closed until September 14.

The school district says multiple staff members were "impacted" by the pandemic in the last week. While more details were not released, the district said "students and staff who have been identified as having possible direct contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 are being notified directly."

The district and the Dept. of Health in Osceola County say there is no evidence of any secondary transmission of the illness to students.

The district says it has a limited supply of laptops and internet hotspots for students who need them, and parents should complete a form to reserve a device by Sunday, August 30. The form is on the Osceola Schools website. The school will let parents know about pickup times next week.

Students will also be bringing instructional materials home on Friday.

Anyone who continues to need breaks and lunch meals can pick them up curbside daily from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the school. Parents can find more information on the Osceola Schools nutrition website.

Also, the Dept. of Health is offering free drive-thru coronavirus testing at Harmony Middle School for students and staff members on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.