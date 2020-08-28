LAKE PLACID, Fla. -- Florida is known for plenty of its unique plant and flower life, but one Florida town has a specific claim to fame.

In today's Florida on a Tankful, we take you to the old Florida town of Lake Placid to explore their world-famous Caladium Fields.

Here are five things to know about Happiness Farms Tours:

1. Lake Placid is your classic small Florida town, with mom and pop shops and eateries and their city of murals project. But, they are also known for something else, their world famous Caladium fields and growers.

2. These unique flowers are grown, harvested, and sold in Lake Placid. We toured one growers operation, Happiness Farms, where you can take tours of their production facility and also drive through the gorgeous fields.

3. They also have a popular festival, but due to COVID-19 it was postponed until next year. Keep it on your calendars for next summer!

4. Happiness Farms is open 5 days a week Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

5. For more information check out their website, https://happinessfarms.com/contact/visit-us-and-tours/​