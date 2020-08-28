KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The coronavirus pandemic is having a big effect on the way political campaigns operate. Republicans are campaigning in the field, while Democrats are doing so virtually.

In the scorching weather and with a stuffy mask, you can see Margie Santos knocking on doors in her community.

She’s a Puerto Rican volunteer for Trump Victory and proud of it. “A lot of Latinos are really for Trump,” she said.

With every knock, you can hear her say, “We are from Trump Victory… Good morning how are you doing today?”

A Kissimmee home is the 1 millionth door she has helped knock on in the Sunshine State. “The greatest thing about door-knocking is that it’s not only social media that they're getting to hear our voice, but they get to see us in person and see who we are when we’re knocking on the door,” Santos said.

Anibal Gonzalez, 83, is a conservative who was receptive to the door knock and willing to chat. “Because what he [Trump] has been doing the last 3-and-a-half years. I’ve been seeing what he promised, I’ve been seeing he has delivered,” Gonzalez said. “So that’s why I am voting for Donald Trump.”

Republicans are sticking with what has worked in the past. Emma Vaughn, the Florida press secretary for the Republican National Committee said, “In 2016, we had only hit 1.5 million voter contacts in Florida, and you just saw our 1 millionth door knocked and it’s August 27. We’re not even in September... We’re full-steam ahead into reelecting the president, come November.”

Democrats, on the other hand, are sticking to a more digital platform, with phone banks operating every single day across the state and holding roundtable discussions virtually.

“In the midst of this pandemic, we’ve learned so much about how we can be communicating with one another," according to Carlie Waibel, Biden For President’s Florida communications director. "But it’s also a reminder of what’s at stake. We want to get out of this pandemic. We want solutions and unfortunately we are here, and we continue to be here because Donald Trump has really not done much — has really only made this problem worse.”

Just as coronavirus isn’t fading away neither is Santos’s excitement as a volunteer.

“Woo hoo! I am hoping for that landslide,” Santos said. “I am hoping for him to get another four years… Trump 2020, another four years... That’s what this country needs.”.

