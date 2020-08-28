ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Citizens' Advisory Committee discussed the issue of whether all officers should be equipped with body cameras after community members said they were lacking during the deputy-involved shooting of 22-year-old Salaythis Melvin.

What You Need To Know Sheriff's staff member: Deputy who shot Melvin may have been in plain clothes



Staff: Plainclothes officers don't usually wear body cameras



Of about 1,600 officers, only 1,100 have body cams



Activists say more anwers needed in Melvin shooting

Activist Jarvis Grace, who said he is trying to do his part to support the Melvin family through his clothing store, tuned in to Thursday’s Orange County Sheriff’s Citizens' Advisory Committee meeting online, hoping to get answers about the lack of some body camera footage in the shooting of Melvin.

“The questions are unanswered at this point," Grace said. "There’s no transparency.”

He and others viewing the meeting questioned why not all of Orange County’s deputies wear body cameras.

According to the sheriff’s office, it thinks the deputy who shot Melvin was in plain clothes and not wearing a body camera at the time.

“I can tell you that I don’t believe that every officer at that scene had a body-worn camera, and to my knowledge, there were officers who were plainclothes officers,” said a Sheriff's Office employee with the Professional Standards department.

One committee member asked if they can make recommendations that all deputies, uniformed or not, wear body cameras. Says they’ll have to review the current policy and bring it up at their next meeting. @MyNews13 — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) August 27, 2020

Committee members then asked the Sheriff’s Office staff why that is. Staff told the committee that of approximately 1,600 sworn personnel in the Sheriff’s Office, only 1,100 have body cameras.

“The Sheriff certainly directs us on who gets the cameras, " Sheriff's Office Capt. Todd Gardner said. "There is a financial consequence to that. The cameras are expensive.”

Staff told the committee they made sure all of the uniformed officers had body cameras but that leaves out many of the plains clothes officers like the one who shot Melvin.

“Everyone should have a body camera," Grace said. "Everyone needs to be held accountable.”

Attorneys for the Melvin family provided new footage from inside Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Florida Mall that showed the moments leading up to the August 7 shooting, including Melvin running in front of the store. But aatorney Brad Laurent said the public should see video from the Florida Mall’s surveillance cameras to get the full picture.

The committee said it would review the Sheriff’s Office body camera policies and whether to recommend all deputies, plainclothes or not, wear body cameras — but not until their next meeting in October.

Grace, who is selling shirts at his store that he said will benefit the Melvin family, said demonstrations must continue until family members get all the facts involving Melvin’s death.

“We got to keep the pressure on!” Grace said.