ORLANDO, Fla. — Second Harvest Food Bank has adjusted its culinary training program to continue to teach its students during the coronavirus pandemic.

What You Need To Know Culinary program teaches kitchen and cooking skills, as well as cost control



Second Harvest provides Chromebooks for training



Nonprofit also teaching Microsoft Office suite of programs



Donations would aid with buying more Chromebooks

The program helps people from across all walks of life learn kitchen and cooking skills, inventory and cost control, and how to manage their personal finances.

It has shifted from five days of in-person learning a week to 2-3 days of virtual training.

The students learn virtually with Chromebooks the nonprofit provides.

Second Harvest also is hiring more of their culinary training graduates to help feed the growing number of families in need of hunger relief because of the coronavirus pandemic, Second Harvest Food Bank Culinary Training Program Manager Idalia Nunez said.

The nonprofit also has added new lessons to help students find jobs in the event the culinary and hospitality industries do not recover soon from the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Students are being provided with customer service skills and instruction on computer skills, including learning how to navigate Microsoft Professional Office suite — such as Word, PowerPoint, and Excel.

“Those are skills that we see coming up in the future,” Nunez said. “And we want to prepare them for whatever is out there.”

Nunez said donations are needed to help provide more of their students with laptops. ​