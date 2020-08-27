KENOSHA, Wis. (SPECTRUM NEWS) — Thursday afternoon presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris addressed President Trump's failure to condemn violence and denounce white supremecists in relation to the events surrounding Kenosha. Biden claimed that Trump wants violence because it takes attention off of COVID. Harris called for police reform and meaninful legislation to overcome racial injustice.

Protests continued Wednesday in Kenosha and around Wisconsin for a fourth night after Jacob Blake was shot several times by a police officer.

Officials Wednesday afternoon identified the officer who shot Blake as Officer Rusten Sheskey, a seven-year veteran of Kenosha Police Department.

Blake, 29, is paralyzed from the waist down. He was shot on Sunday and the incident was captured in a graphic video apparently filmed by a bystander across the street. Protesters have since continued to gather in Kenosha, and two people were killed and another was wounded during a third night of unrest Tuesday night in Kenosha.

Here are live updates:

2:40 p.m. The Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus released the following statement regarding the shooting of Jacob Blake:

As Mr. Jacob Blake continues to fight for his life after a most violent encounter with Kenosha police; we pray for his recovery. We know that Mr. Blake’s police encounter was only the latest example of systemic racism within US police culture. As a caucus we continue to fight for equity for Wisconsinites and justice for those who have been aggrieved by the effects racism. We are honored to be joined in our efforts today by Rev. Jesse Jackson, a champion for equal rights and one whose many decades of leadership spur us towards being a ‘more perfect union’. We offer ourselves and our resources to the family of Mr. Blake and to City of Kenosha; understanding that equity is required by and for all, by any means necessary.

Members of the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus are: Senators Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee) and LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee) and Representatives Jason Fields (D-Milwaukee), David Bowen (D-Milwaukee), Kalan Haywood II (D-Milwaukee), LaKeshia Myers (D-Milwaukee), and Sheila Stubbs (D-Madison).

2:00 p.m. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris discuss President Trump's failure to lead and what they would do differently.

VP Joe Biden: “I’ve condemned the violence from the very beginning. There is no place for violence or looting.” He added that Trump wants violence because it takes attention off COVID.

Kamala Harris: “As Vice President Biden put it, the shots fired at Mr. Blake pierced the soul of our nation. It’s sickening to watch. It’s all too familiar and it must end. Thankfully, he’s alive today, but he is fighting for his life and shouldn’t have to be.” Harris also praised Blake's parents, saying they need to heal the nation.

Kamala Harris: “We must always defend peaceful protests and peaceful protesters.” She also added, "we will not let these vigilantes and extremists derail the path to justice," referencing Tuesday night's shootings.

Harris on justice: “The reality is that the life of a Black person in America has never been treated as fully human and we have yet to fulfill that promise of equal justice under law.” Harris calls for police reform, meaningful legislation to overcome racial injustice.

1:39 p.m. Churches throughout Kenosha representing diverse congregations will gather in prayer to seek God’s peace, justice and mercy for the good of the city at 5 p.m. tonight at Harbor Park near the Civil War Museum downtown.

Pastors and parishioners from several congregations will join in solidarity to pray for an end to the turmoil and violence of recent days.

A partial list of those attending: Christ the King Church, Living Light Christian Church, Journey Church, Immanuel Kenosha Church, Daybreak Church, Light of Christ Anglican Church, The Furnace House of Prayer. The Encounter Church and Acts Church of Kenosha. The pastors, who meet together regularly for private prayer, decided Wednesday morning to hold a public event to encourage residents to pray for the city.

1:25 p.m. Kenosha County Leaders give updates on this week's protests and the shooting of Jacob Blake:

Mayor John Antaramian says he wants his community to understand that police, the National Guard and other authorities are in Kenosha to keep people safe.

The mayor also notes he is happy to see the community coming together to help one another and build the county back up. Rebuilding "is a call to action... I have asked the governor for support, financially, for the businesses. I've asked the same of the federal government."

Sherrif David Beth thanks both peaceful protesters, and those that obeyed the curfew so his officers could do their jobs. "I think the people that we there last night, were Kenosha's people."

Beth says he is appreciative of both federal and state assistance that's been available since the onset of the protests.

"The state has been fantastic on sending resources, since the very first minute we asked them. They've sent everything we've asked for, and they've been outstanding."

He says he knows there are still "instigators of trouble" but he is "very pleased" with people's actions and behaviors yesterday.

Chief Dan Miskinis says from Kenosha police's perspective, things have been calmer. Miskinis says the police are doing their best to maintain a safe environment for everyone.

Miskinis thanks those who are peacefully protesting, and not letting previous violence deter their desire for change.

Miskinis has no additional updates on the shooting that happened Tuesday, leaving two people dead and one injured. The suspect is in custody and the case is active.

12:55 p.m. States Providing Additional Support to Wisconsin for Kenosha Protests:

Gov. Tony Evers requested other states, under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), to bring additional National Guard troops, equipment, and resources to Kenosha to support civil authorities there.



EMAC is a mutual aid agreement that allows governors to provide state-to-state assistance during declared states of emergency. It will enable other states to provide resources such as National Guard troops and equipment to the requesting state.



National Guard troops from Arizona, Michigan and Alabama will add to Wisconsin National Guard troops already on the ground supporting civil authorities in Kenosha under the EMAC.



Any National Guard troops from other states mobilized to support Wisconsin would do so in a State Active Duty status – not in a federal status. Those troops would fall under the operational control of Wisconsin's adjutant general during their mobilization, but remain under their respective State's administrative control.



Wisconsin National Guard troops have been on duty in Kenosha since August 24 when authorities in Kenosha made an initial request for Guard assistance. In the ensuing days, local officials in Kenosha made subsequent requests for additional Wisconsin National Guard assistance, resulting in more troops supporting public safety efforts in the city each day. Troop numbers will continue to be adjusted as needed.



Local officials are leading the response in Kenosha, and National Guard troops are serving in a support role to assist civil authorities in preserving public safety and individuals' ability to exercise their First Amendment rights to assemble peaceably.

12:30 p.m. Jacob Blake's family is hosting a “Justice for Jacob” peaceful protest this Saturday afternoon in Kenosha.

Community leaders: #JacobBlake's family hosting "Justice for Jacob" peaceful protest this Saturday afternoon in Kenosha.



The family emphasized that it will be non-violent.

12:00 p.m. Rev. Jesse Jackson: “I really hope the man who shot [#JacobBlake] should be in jail until he can walk.” Blake is currently paralyzed.

11:45 a.m. Businesses continue to put boards on their windows in Kenosha by the county courthouse.

11:30 a.m. Rev. Jesse Rackson and Kenosha NAACP hold a press conference to discuss the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha

Wisconsin NAACP: “We must continue to fight, organize, and mobilize against police brutality.”

Rev. Jesse Jackson: “There’s a pattern in killing Black people.” He urges the attorney general to move forward with pressing charges against officer Rusten Sheskey “quickly.”

10:30 a.m. Crews and volunteers continue to clean up Kenosha this morning.

It IS all about "Love" here in Kenosha, WI, as crews made up of city and county employees as well as volunteers.

9:48 a.m. Like several other NFL teams, the Packers have decided not to practice today.

The Packers, like several other NFL teams, have decided not to practice today.

9:30 a.m. The Denver Nuggets tweeted information on how to demand action in Wisconsin.

8:50 a.m. Lifelong Kenosha resident talks to our Angie Angers about what she felt about the destruction she say this morning.

This is lifelong #Kenosha resident Debra Lawson. I asked her what was in her heart this morning after she saw the destruction. This is what she had to say ⁦⁦@BN9⁩ ⁦@SpectrumNews1WI⁩ pic.twitter.com/xU29DFMpp4 — Angie Angers (@angie_angers) August 27, 2020

8:00 a.m. Cleanup continues across Kenosha.

It’s a race to clean up this morning in downtown #Kenosha. A torched out city garbage truck was just towed away from the road by the county courthouse ⁦@BN9⁩ ⁦@SpectrumNews1WI⁩ pic.twitter.com/0cpienrxHZ — Angie Angers (@angie_angers) August 27, 2020

7:20 a.m. Blocks away from the Kenosha County Courthouse are roughly 30 fully burned cars.

I just spoke to a longtime Kenosha resident who tells me that the sign above this torched used car lot was in support of #BlackLivesMatter. It is now melted to the ground next to roughly 30 burned out cars ⁦@BN9⁩ ⁦@SpectrumNews1WI⁩ pic.twitter.com/JiCupTg7Sn — Angie Angers (@angie_angers) August 27, 2020

7:12 a.m. It was a relatively quiet night in Kenosha compared to the previous night.

Good morning from Kenosha, WI, where evidence of burned out cars from 2 nights ago are still evident. It was a relatively quiet night, Wednesday night compared to the last 2. @SpectrumNews1WI @BN9 @angie_angers pic.twitter.com/LREWXocPVV — Adam Vance (@AdamVanceFL) August 27, 2020

6:45 a.m. A crowd of approximately 300 people walked through downtown Madison streets in a relatively peaceful night, according to the Associated Press.

6:00 a.m. In the wake of Tuesday night’s shooting, and hours after President Trump sending members of the National Guard to Kenosha, there was a noticeable smaller, more peaceful crowd Wednesday night.

Most of the demonstrators were from a local group combined with people from Kenosha and surrounding areas.

Organizers said dozens of others have traveled in from out of town each night and many said they’re to blame for the destruction.

Several came from Chicago, St. Louis, and other cities. One man drove in from Minneapolis on Wednesday, saying he is staying in Kenosha all week for solidarity.

“We’re just here to show solidarity and let Kenosha know that they’re seen, here for moral support,” the man who wished to remain unidentified said. “Just here to be a hand when they need, so we’re just kind of waiting for them to tell us what to do and that’s what we’ll do.”​