ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The COVID19 outbreak has made certain aspects of life challenging for everyone. But those who were already struggling financially pre-pandemic may now find themselves in an especially dire position.

What You Need To Know Veterans were behind on rent when pandemic hit



Both were furloughed soon afterward



The couple already have been evicted



Current eviction moratorium can be confusing to navigste

That’s the case for Lisa and Leon Dounoucos, a married couple who are both military veterans living with disabilities. They said they were evicted from their rental apartment this week.

“We got thrown out just about five, 10 minutes ago,” Lisa said just before noon from her neighbor’s porch on a sweltering hot Tuesday. “The cops came banging on the door.”

Furloughed from their positions at Disney World back in March, the couple said they were already a month behind on rent when the pandemic hit, causing them to lose their jobs. Lisa was temporarily brought back on to her position working at an Arribas Brothers cart but was furloughed again when business didn’t pick up.

“Maybe when it comes to the cooler, winter months, people won't mind being outside wearing masks,” Lisa speculated about the future of her position at Disney.

The Dounoucos couple’s veteran status helped them to secure their apartment in the Parramore area, owned by Keer Investment Property of Orlando. Property manager Bianca Almeida said the company partners with Section 8 and other programs to help provide affordable housing to people who need it most, including veterans.

Almeida said the property usually waits until individuals are at least two months behind on their rent before beginning eviction proceedings. She said the Dounoucos eviction case was halted in March because of the pandemic. But now, Florida’s current moratorium on evictions and foreclosures is broad enough to allow eviction cases to move forward once more.

Florida’s current moratorium has “led to mass confusion,” according to Jamos Mobley of the Legal Aid Society of Central Florida. Although the executive order does provide protection for residents “adversely impacted” by COVID-19, the onus is on the affected resident to proclaim — and legally prove — that they have been impacted and are therefore exempt from being evicted.

That requires responding to a court order within the allotted time frame — something Leon said he wasn’t aware of when the couple was served with the order last week.

The couple started a GoFundMe after being served with papers. While the amount raised wasn’t close to enough to make up for the six months in rent Leon said they now owe, the money will help them to cover some immediate expenses.

The couple said they’re looking for a more permanent living situation — maybe a long-term efficiency motel.

“A trailer right now would be better than a bush or a homeless shelter,” Leon said.

The couple said they have been fortunate to receive a lot of help and hope their story can help others in similar situations to be prepared for what may come.

“We’ve got a lot of help coming,” Leon said. “I hope that everyone else in our situation can find the help that they need.”

Molly Duerig is a Report for America corps member who is covering affordable housing for Spectrum News 13. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.