MADISON, Wis. (SPECTRUM NEWS) — Downtown Madison is bracing for more unrest, after many business owners were starting to take down the plywood.

The smell of sawdust filled the air Wednesday as workers installed plywood on windows shattered, or not shattered yet.

An employee of the Domino’s on University Avenue said he had to go home and shower to get the sharp glass dust off his body.

The damage was mostly limited to State Street and the Capitol Square. For the last six to eight weeks, protest vandalism had really come to a stop. That is, until the shooting of Jacob Blake. Damage done Tuesday night extended down University Avenue.

“Unfortunately the businesses on University Avenue did not board up last night. So they’ll board up tonight,” said Tiffany Kenney, Executive Director of the Madison Central Business Improvement District. “They’re all boarded at this point. All of ‘em are.”

Kenney said many shop owners were ready to take down the plywood. Now, they’re cleaning up again, when she said they would rather be donating money or hiring people of color or being part of the solution to systemic racism.

“Our business owners, and myself included, are frustrated that we’re spending time fixing broken things,” Kenney said. “Instead of listening, participating, and responding to the conversation and the cause at hand.”

Going forward, she’s concerned about endangering people’s lives.

“There are residents who live up and down State Street, there’s about 500 people who live above these shops,” she said. “We’re just really concerned that fire could get out of control.”

After listening to our interview, a Madison resident named Michael stopped Kenney to thank her for working for downtown businesses. What followed was a candid conversation between three strangers.

“Now I got to worry about making sure my family’s safe, my kids is safe, my grandmother and grandfather,” Michael said. “I’m worried about one day, and they living downtown in this riot, and they happen to bust their window and come in.”

Michael said he wants to see change in policing and race relations in Wisconsin.

“I’m here for all of it,” he laughed.

He said he’s been to a few protests, but is often watching from afar. He said he saw peaceful protesters Tuesday until 9 or 10 p.m., when many went home and a different group seemed to form.

“I was sitting on the square watching,” Michael said. “The peaceful people came, and then all of a sudden, all these people showed up.”

While he wants progress, he doesn’t want to see his fellow neighbors livelihoods destroyed in the process.

“If they got a problem with the police and stuff, don’t start tearing these stores up,” Michael said. “Go to the police station, go to probation and parole, go to these people you have a problem with. These judges. [Business owners] haven’t done nothing to nobody. They’re just trying to make a living like everybody else.”

“It’s hurting me, to tell you the truth,” Michael said. “It’s just sad.”