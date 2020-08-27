TAMPA, Fla. -- We've been dealing with heat advisories the past few days, making the afternoons quite unbearable for you and your furry friend.

Spectrum News' Caitlin Wilson found a place where you can both escape the heat -- and it's just a tankful away.

Here are five things to know about Tampa's newest taproom:

1. Two Shepherds Taproom is a new locally owned bar in Tampa with a unique twist -- it also doubles as a dog park!



2. They have an expansive space outside that is completely fenced in where dogs can run free while owners enjoy local craft brews! They also allow dogs inside to be off leash and have a dog park inside too if the weather doesn’t hold up.



3. In addition they host fun events like trivia nights and breed meet ups.



4. They are open seven days a week at varying times so be sure to check out their website.



5. You can find more info here, https://twoshepherdstaproom.com/