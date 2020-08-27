One Hamburg studio is helping kids get in their element despite COVID-19.

Elements Dance Center officially opened its doors Wednesday after months of Zoom-only classes.

The studio was originally set to open in May, but due to the pandemic, started its classes virtually.

Six families were allowed in every hour to celebrate the ribbon cutting and get ready for upcoming classes.

Even though people were jumping to get in for in-person summer classes, the owner says the true support was during the first months.

"Even with the crazy times, that's when we needed the support and that's when it came through. It's just made the whole time of the pandemic and being quarantined okay. We felt okay because we had all this support. It was nice just to have that community,” said Owner Charity Carrig.