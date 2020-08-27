Bike shops across the nation have been busier than ever before since the pandemic started.

At Babcock Bicycles, products have been flying off the shelves as they try to keep up with demand.

Owner Kevin Babcock says that he has been busier this year than he was during the "bike boom" of the early 70s



Babcock says his bike shop is backed up on repair work with the increase in demand, but the community has been incredibly supportive, as he works to deliver the best product



"We were selling tons and tons of bikes, but it was nothing exactly like this where you couldn't get re-stock supply," said Kevin Babcock, Babcock Bicycles Owner.

With bikes flying off the shelves, new products are back ordered, sometimes months behind.

Babcock has already ordered his supply of bikes for next April and May.

"Early in April and May, we were joking with people that buying a bicycle is like buying toilet paper in March, and we've never been able to get caught up," said Babcock.

Of course, this is a good problem to have for any small business, especially in today's climate.

Babcock says his loyal customers are crucial.

"The community has always been behind us and people are really understanding. Nobody really wants to wait for something that they want for repair work, but they realize times are unprecedented and they're willing to put up with it," said Babcock.

Babcock Bicycles also repairs dozens of bikes per week.

Due to the high demand, work is being delayed up to two weeks at a time.

"This end of it is kind of like going to a restaurant. The waiter brings your food, he's hustling to get it all done properly for you, and that's what we're trying to do," said Babcock.

Babcock expects the high demand for bikes to last into the next few years.