TAMPA, Fla. — Renters and those that have missed mortgage payments due to coronavirus hardships could get yet another reprieve next week if the state chooses to extend the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures that has been in place since April.

The moratorium is set to expire on September 1, which could send an avalanche of cases before judges that threaten to jam up local court systems well into next year.

Although and extension would be good news for renters and mortgage holders behind on payments, it would be bad news for banks and landlords that have been unable to take legal action against non-paying renters and owners.

Further exacerbating the problem, an extension would potentially increase already growing debt from people not making payments on time, or at all, since April.

Attorney Charles Gallagher III says being in constant communication with your landlord or bank is the best advice he can give, while at the same time offering a re-payment plan for any rent or mortgage payments that are behind.

"Work out some type of plan that would provide something more than just your monthly rent each month to chip away at that surplus of rent that accrued over that time frame. It's best to go ahead and be open and candid and forthright, but whatever you do don't ignore the problem," Gallagher said.

Even if the moratorium is allowed to expire next week, it will likely take months for foreclosures and eviction cases to move through the court system.

Most local court systems are expecting a backlog of cases when the moratorium eventually expires, which could extend well into next year.