Running a small business during the pandemic has its challenges, and business owners in Hernando County say they are thankful for the Hernando CARES Program.

What You Need To Know Hernando CARES Small Business Recovery Grants offer up to $7,500 to affected businesses



Designed to offset temporary loss of revenue



Business owners can apply for the grant here

Catherine Reeves owns The Bistro in Downtown Brooksville. She says COVID-19 has certainly change things up for her and her restaurant.

She opened The Bistro about seven years ago, and through the ups and the downs, she said she's thankful for is the Board of County Commissioners – especially in times like now.

“It’s nice to all get together and say ‘okay, it’s not just you. It’s all of us’ and ‘what can we do to help each other?’” Reeves mentioned.

She said she knew moving to Hernando County from Clearwater would come with challenges, and the Hernando CARES Small Business Recovery Grant program has helped a lot.

“With that grant that came through, through the CARES Act, we were eligible for $2,500.”

Economic Development Director​ Valerie Pianta added, “$2,500 for some of them has been paying their rent, paying their back rent. The Cares Small Business Recovery Grant is a program that the county puts together to assist our small businesses that were affected negatively by the pandemic.”

Pianta said the county has 3.4 million dollars allocated to help the almost 4,000 small businesses in the county, but the application period ends Monday, August 31.

“I’d like to see everyone who has an opportunity, please apply, so that so that other businesses like The Bistro can continue to serve the community,” Pianta added.

“We’re all using it wisely," Reeves concluded. "We’re being very careful and, I mean, that was such a needed amount of money.”

Hernando County small businesses can find all the information on how to apply for the grant by clicking here.