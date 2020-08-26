SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of people affected financially by the coronavirus pandemic started logging on to Seminole County’s portal Wednesday to apply for the Seminole CARES Individual Assistance Grant .

What You Need To Know Applications opened Wednesday for individuals



Residents can get up to $5,000 for rent, utilities and food



A Seminole CARES Business grant program opened Tuesday



The county also is planning an eviction diversion program

The county earmarked $7 million to help Seminole County residents affected financially by the coronavirus. Residents can get up to $5,000 for rent, mortgage, utilities and food. Housing aid funds will be paid directly to the landlord, mortgage company or utility provider of the Seminole resident who applied. Food assistance will come in the form of gift cards.

Seminole County Chairman Jay Zembower said he hopes the assistance will help people stay in their homes, pay utility bills, and feed families.

Seminole County leaders also plan to provide some help for those who are facing eviction. More details about that program are expected in the coming week.