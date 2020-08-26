What does it take to reopen a gym? Onondaga County inspectors visited Liverpool Cuse Camp Tuesday afternoon to ensure sure it meets all of the COVID-19 safety requirements.

What You Need To Know About 100 gyms have affirmed the state guidelines, according to an Onondaga County spokesperson



Inspectors must visit each gym within the next two weeks



Most gym owners have gone above and beyond the minimum safety requirements, according to an inspector



“I would put another couple signs saying you’re supposed clean and sanitize any equipment that you’re using," said Nick Kleist, Onondaga County attorney chief confidential assistant, to the gym owner.

Kleist takes a tour around the gym. He’s looking for socially distant workout stations.

At this gym, each individual area is taped off and spaced appropriately. There must be a special registration and screening process, which owner Dan LeClair has set up. Of course, there needs to be plenty of sanitizer.

Kleist, a member of the county's law department, and his team are responsible for making sure gyms follow six pages of state guidelines. It can be a lot to adhere to.

“My favorite part is just making sure they are doing what they should be doing, and helping them out if they have questions, and you know, trying to get them back in business, and get people back working out again, and make people happy," said Kleist.

LeClair is happy. His gym is safe to reopen.

“People come to the gym not just to work out," said LeClair. "It’s about connecting. It’s about feeling a sense of accomplishing something.”

Tuesday, his accomplishment was getting permission to welcome back his Cuse Camp community.