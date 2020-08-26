KENOSHA, Wis. (SPECTRUM NEWS) — Another night of civil unrest led to two deaths in Kenosha, three days after Jacob Blake was shot several times by police officers.

Blake, 29, is paralyzed from the waist down. Blake was shot by Kenosha police on Sunday and the incident was captured in a graphic video apparently filmed by a bystander across the street. Protesters have since continued to gather in Kenosha, and two people were killed and another was wounded during a third night of unrest Tuesday night in Kenosha.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave as the investigation has been turned over to the state’s Department of Justice.

Here are live updates:

11:31 a.m. Community members in Kenosha spent the morning cleaning up after the night of unrest.

MORE: Community members clean up after a night of civil unrest in #Kenosha. https://t.co/Pl1XfiSoOj pic.twitter.com/G99XKbfZhr — Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin (@SpectrumNews1WI) August 26, 2020

10:00 a.m. U.S. Senator Ron Johnson said the following Wednesday after another night of violence in Kenosha:

“It is heartbreaking that the violence in Kenosha has now escalated to include the loss of human life. Although it will not guarantee peace, Governor Evers should reconsider his refusal to accept President Trump’s offer to send more personnel to restore order.

“It is now three days since Jacob Blake was shot. I have repeatedly urged peace, and I renew that call today. Anarchy and chaos will not advance justice, and must be stopped.”

9:19 a.m. A look a the scene at 63rd and Sheridan in Kenosha where two people were killed last night.

A view of the scene at 63rd and Sheridan in Kenosha where two people were killed last night amid protests. Still working to learn details of what happened. pic.twitter.com/L1CDAcVFbh — Ryan Burk (@StorytellerRyan) August 26, 2020

8:57 a.m. The Kenosha County Board of Supervisors is asking Gov. Tony Evers to send 1,500 National Guard members to the city to help with ongoing civil unrest.

Kenosha County Board Chairman John O'Day and Vice Chairwoman Monica Yuhas sent a letter to the governor, asking him to send troops with police powers immediately.

“Our businesses are under attack,” the letter states. “Our homes are under attack. Our local law enforcement agencies need additional support to help bring civility back to our community.”

8:15 a.m. Cleanup is underway in Kenosha Wednesday morning.

Cleanup in Kenosha is underway after the third night of unrest following the shooting of #JacobBlake.https://t.co/Pl1XfiSoOj pic.twitter.com/HzyQ74zYXc — Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin (@SpectrumNews1WI) August 26, 2020

7:25 a.m. Four people were arrested in Madison during another night of unrest, police said Wednesday morning. The four reportedly engaged in property damage including spray painting, breakng windows, and starting fires.

6:00 a.m. Two people are dead and another injured after a third night of protests in Kenosha.

Police responded to the area of 63rd Street and Sheridan Road for reports of shots being fired and multiple gunshot victims.

The third gunshot victim was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The shooting investigation is active an ongoing.

Officials are looking for a suspect.