MOUNT DORA, Fla. — As Democratic lawmakers urge the Senate to agree to billions of dollars of funding for the U.S. Postal Service, local postal worker unions in Central Florida rallied to Save the Post Office Tuesday afternoon.

Horns honked in support along Old Highway 441 in Mount Dora.

And rallies such as Tuesday’s are popping up all over the country in response to changes the postmaster general says would improve the agency’s financial situation.

Those changes don’t sit well with union representatives.

“We're dedicated, we're proud, and it's the U.S. Postal Service, not the U.S. Postal ‘Business,’ “ postal union member Joe Paul said.

Union workers said they don’t want to see any cuts to hours or delays in mail delivery.

Post office officials announced that they are beginning a streamlining process — sorting machines and post office mailboxes are on the top of the list to be downsized.​

Concerns that those actions could affect the presidential election in November have become a political issue. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who was appointed to the position recently by President Donald Trump, has committed to delivering the nation’s ballots securely and on time.