BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Just like with most industries, Port Canaveral is being affected by COVID-19 and that was a topic of discussion during the port commission meeting.

What You Need To Know Port Canaveral losing $17 million and counting



Port commission met to discuss financial impact



Cruising has been suspended through October 31

According to their numbers, for the 2020 fiscal year, they're losing about $17 million and counting.

Next year they expect $36 million in lost revenue. ​

To make matters worse, the Cruise Line International Association announced an additional voluntary suspension of U.S. cruising until October 31, and that could be extended.

Port Canaveral CEO Capt. John Murray hoping for the best.

“What is different now that cruising and protocols are extremely complicated,” Capt. Murray said. “ In Europe that ship started a self-impose 70 percent capacity, they determined they can go to 70 percent and still maintain social distancing and hopefully its 70 percent in the US and if it is then there's some upside”

But cruise ship revenue is not the only thing not doing well. Jetty Park, Exploration Tower and leases revenue is $167,000 below the amended budget. And about 150 full-time equivalent positions budgeted with early retirement, furloughed, positions eliminated as a result of the trickled down effect coronavirus is having in Port Canaveral.

“The second furlough with layoff in July is not easy to do that, it affected every department,” he said.

Port Canaveral is reporting it will have 79 percent loss of revenue from cruise ship passengers resulting in over $1.7 billion loss of total expenditures across Florida.

Port Canaveral joined with 69 port leaders to urge members of Congress to provide emergency relief.

The COVID-19 pandemic could result in a direct loss of 169,000 jobs at U.S. Seaports.