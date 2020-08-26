ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando man is accused of hitting a security guard at Epcot over a dispute about the park’s face mask policy.

The incident happened on August 14, according to court documents.

Enrico Toro, 35, arrived at the park around 4:40 p.m. with his wife and their children, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office report. The security guard told deputies the family had “improper masks.”

When the family was told by another security guard they would need proper masks to enter the parks, Toro and his family went back to their car, according to the report. Minutes later, they returned to the Epcot security checkpoint but the security guard noticed that one child still did not have a proper mask.

Toro became “irate” and began using profanity, according to witnesses who spoke with deputies.

Toro said, “Call the police. They will have to shoot me to leave,” according to the report.

When the security guard reached for his phone to call a supervisor, Toro struck the guard across his head, the report said.

Toro’s wife got in between the two men and pushed her husband away from the guard, according to the report. Toro continued to use profanity, telling the security guard he “knew where he lived and was going to kill him,” the report said.

Toro’s wife eventually got her husband to walk away toward the parking lot.

The security guard then notified his supervisor and deputies were called to the scene.

When deputies located Toro, he said he and the security guard got into an argument but “nothing else occurred,” according to the report.

Toro was arrested and charged with battery.

“We expect guests to treat our cast members with courtesy and respect, and while the vast majority of guests have adapted to our new measures, this unfortunate case required law enforcement,” Disney spokeswoman Andrea Finger said in a statement to Spectrum News.

Since reopening this summer, Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando have required visitors, as well as employees, to wear masks at their parks as part of a number of new health and safety measures.