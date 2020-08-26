For Caitlyn VanDeusen and her classmates, the cars never seemed to stop coming Wednesday.

“Honestly, it’s really surprising,” said VanDeusen, who will start her sophomore year at Schuylerville High School in a few weeks. “When I pulled in this morning it wasn’t supposed to start until 11 and there were so many people lined up already. I was shocked.”

VanDeusen grew up on the Koval Brothers Dairy Farm in Stillwater and has participated in Saratoga County’s 4-H program since she was 7 years old.

“4-H, for me, has been one of the best opportunities I’ve ever gotten,” VanDeusen said.

At the fairgrounds Wednesday, the 4-H students were among the dozens of volunteers handing out local milk, food and produce to hundreds of people in need.

“I think it is really great that we are able to help out our county so much, and realize that there are people that are worse off than we are,” VanDeusen said.

Featuring more than 30,000 pounds of food and 2,500 gallons of milk, the event was put on by the American Dairy Association and Saratoga County Fair committee.

“No one, to my knowledge, is being turned away,” local farmer John Mancini said. “In fact, if anybody asks for more, we are giving them more, and we are happy to be able to do that.”

One of the volunteers, Mancini says many of the farmers who contributed have seen tough times themselves.

“The dairy industry in this country has been struggling, as have farmers as a whole,” Mancini said. “Farmers are the backbone of this country, and that shows today with all of the volunteers we have had.”

Wednesday’s drive-through pick-up event was the second held since the pandemic began. As she helped fill car after car, VanDeusen said there’s no feeling quite like giving back.

“There was an older gentleman who said ‘God bless you’ because he was so happy we were able to give him stuff for him and his family,” VanDeusen said. “It felt really good being able to know people are appreciating this.”