Greta and Skip Wilday have lived on Easy Street in Ellicottville for more than 18 years, even during their rather more humble beginnings.

What You Need To Know There's an uptick in homes and condos for sale in Ellicottville

The pandemic and family dynamics are two of the main reasons why

Properties don't stay on the market long ​

"My dad had a motorhome at the foot of the hill down here and we used to spend the weekends there when we were over skiing," said Skip Wilday.

The couple then bought their first house in 2002, a smaller two-bedroom home complete with a play loft for their three young kids.

"Upgrade and have a shower and a few more amenities," said Greta Wilday.

About five years later, the family outgrew the home and moved just up the street into the larger one they have now.

"We were thinking about adding on there, but then we saw this house down the road that had been for sale for a while. And it was almost cheaper to move," said Greta Wilday.

"So our needs changed, so this really worked out well. We basically stay here six months out of the year. And we both like to hike and bike and do the other things besides just skiing," said Skip Wilday.

The Wildays also have a house in nearby Cuba, and are a prime example of the housing dynamic sweeping the vacation-home area in Ellicottville.

"It's part of a cycle. The number one reason that people end up selling a home here is that they're family dynamics have changed," said Amy DeTine, ERA Team VP associate broker.

DeTine, a local realtor, says that change has caused an uptick in the number of homes and condos for sale, with about 130 listings in every price range.

DeTine also says many of those homes are owned by Canadians, who, because of the pandemic can't cross the border, yet still have to maintain their property with an unfavorable exchange rate.

"That's a certain level of frustration for them. They can't justify hanging on to a property when it's very uncertain when they're going to be able to come over the boarder again and see their places," said DeTine.

Whatever the reason homeowners are looking to sell, the increased number of listings has caught the attention of area business leaders here at the Chamber of Commerce. In a tourist area that's already low on visitors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and relies heavily on the home base to strengthen the local economy.

"It is important to have a home base. It is very concerning. We'll make it through this year," said Brian McFadden, Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce executive director.

McFadden says out 2,500 homes, the 5 percent of those for sale is not overly high for this time of year.

Together with lower interest rates, and families working from home, McFadden says the properties don't stay on the market long.

"And it's good for us because then you get a new family that moves in and uses it every weekend. So, there's always a transition. It's been as high as 10 percent before," said McFadden

The Wildays also believe the market will balance itself out and attract more people from surrounding states.

They're now contemplating leaving Easy Street, not because of their grown kids, but their need to give their dogs more room to run around.

"If we can find a place that has the extra land that we want with a nice view, still close to hiking trails, still close to the skiing, we might make a change," said Skip Wilday.