LAKE COUNTY, Fla. —- In Lake County, the first day of virtual school kicked off today —- and it was a rough start for many parents and students who couldn't log on to the school's website.

What You Need To Know Some students said they could not get assistance



School reassures parents students will not be left behind



For those who cannot log in, complete an online form for help

This is what 16-year old Landon Heise did during his first day of virtual school — “Fixing stuff around the house,” Heise said. “I mean, I got nothing else to do. Might as well be productive.”

Landon is enrolled in Lake Schools virtual program. The problem is he can't log in.

“When I tried to call in, my information just didn't work, and there's nothing I could have done about it,” Heise said. “It just said incorrect name and user password. We tried calling them, and they left no email when we tried emailing them.”

Landon isn't alone. Several parents and students posted complaints on Lake County Virtual School's Facebook page, saying they too couldn't get on — even after registering early.

“If you are one of the many parents out there that got started with this process late in the game, that's okay,” Lake County Virtual School Principal Paul Miller said. “We're gonna take care of you this week.”

In a taped message, the school's principal reassured parents that their children will not fall behind if they miss this week's assignments. And Lake Schools Superintendent, Diane Kornegay, tried to clear up, what she calls, misinformation.

Word got out earlier that the schools website crashed.

According to Kornegay, it did not. She said the school’s curriculum provider, “Florida Virtual,” had an outage.

“We understand that not everyone has a Chromebook,” she said. “We understand that not everyone has got their classes or access to their classes.”​

A Start of School mini-site has been created to help students and parents.

On the site is a form which students or parents can use to request tech help , including issues with accounts. Parents and students are encouraged to use the form first because teams are watching for those forms to try to resolve issues as quickly as possible. The Help Desk number provided to students also can be used, but it often fills up quickly, school officials said.

The virtual school currently has more than 4,000 students enrolled, compared with 120 students last year. Kornegay said more than 2,800 students had access and were up and running.

For the other 1,200 students, like Heise, it's a waiting game to get answers.

“Wait and hope,” Heise said. “Wait and hope, yeah.”