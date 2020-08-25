OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. —- On Day 2 of school for students in Osceola County, Poinciana High teacher Tamika Lyles saId her school encountered some issues on the first day back, including a lack of some cleaning supplies in classrooms.

As schools implement stronger cleaning standards because of the coronavirus pandemic, Lyles said she was given a disinfectant spray bottle, but her paper towel dispenser was empty.

Lyles, who found herself at the Dollar General across the street to stock up on cleaning supplies, said she feels like teachers are being asked for too much.

“These teachers that are going to work right now, are going to work with the same salary that they had last year —- in the middle of a pandemic, without the essential needs that they have for the classrooms,” Lyles said. “That’s what we’re asking them to do… We’re asking them to put their lives on the line.”

The Osceola County School District said that schools should have a supply of paper towels in their classrooms. If that’s not the case, the district indicated that the custodian should be able to provide some.