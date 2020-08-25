NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. -- A New Smyrna Beach man is now back home after fighting COVID-19 for nearly a month in the hospital.

“I didn’t know what was happening, that was the most frightening time of my life," said Jim Landsman, a husband and father.

What You Need To Know New Smyrna Beach man back home after fighting COVID-19 for nearly a month



Jim Landsman feels lucky to be alive



Jim said he was healthy and took all the necessary precautions



Jim hopes others can learn from his experience

Landsman feels lucky to be alive and back home with his family.

He was released from Advent Health Daytona Beach after being there for weeks and needing a ventilator.

“To be completely out of control, not being able to move your limbs, listening to the machines breathe for you," said Landsman. "I don’t even know how to describe that fear."

While his wife Gayle was able to FaceTime him at first, she explained that he got to the point where he could barely breathe on his own.

“It is just pure torture not knowing what is going on, you don’t know like my last words with him were I can’t breathe,” Gayle said.

It was a situation the Landsmans never expected to face. Despite living a healthy and active life in his 50’s, Jim claims they took all the precautions.

“We were the first with hand sanitizers and masks and literally we didn’t get carryout for 3 months after the quarantine started,” said Landsman.

Despite that his family watched helplessly as he still got extremely sick.

“It is like playing Russian roulette and it is scary because you have no idea how this will affect you,” said Gayle.

While he is one of the lucky ones that got to return home, Landsman hopes others can learn from this experience.

“I just want them to know how bad it is and make their own decision,” said Landsman.

His fight is not over. Jim has many months of re-learning how to walk and physical thearapy ahead.

“I absolutely couldn’t be healthier when this happened… so anybody can get this,” said Landsman.

The Landsmans shared that they are overwhelmed by the amount of support they got during this battle.

Musician Dave Matthews even sent him a video wishing him a speedy recovery.