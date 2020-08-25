ORLANDO, Fla. – Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining returns August 28 with a few modifications because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the annual program, various restaurants offer prix fixe menus featuring three-course meals for $35.

However, with the need for new safety measures, Magical Dining, for the first time ever, will also offer takeout and delivery options. Many restaurants are also offering outdoor seating.

“Visit Orlando originally started this program 15 years ago to support local restaurants during the off-season, and this year is literally the most significant and longest off season these businessed have ever faced,” Visit Orlando president and CEO George Aguel said in a news release.

The list of participating restaurants includes eateries in downtown Orlando, Winter Park, International Drive and Disney Springs.

Due to limited seating capacity at restaurants, diners are encouraged to make reservations in advance.

As in years past, Magical Dining will include a charity component. This year, a dollar from every meal served will be donated to Feed the Need Florida, an initiative to feed people who are struggling to access food during the pandemic.

Magical Dining will run August 28 through October 4.

For a full list of participating restaurants, as well as the menus, visit magicaldining.com.