KENOSHA, Wis. (SPECTRUM NEWS) -- Protests are expected to continue Tuesday in Kenosha and around Wisconsin, two days after Jacob Blake was shot several times by police officers.

Blake, 29, is paralyzed from the waist down and has “eight holes” in his body, his father said Tuesday morning. Blake was shot by Kenosha police on Sunday and the incident was captured in a graphic video apparently filmed by a bystander across the street. Protesters have since continued to gather in Kenosha.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave as the investigation has been turned over to the state’s Department of Justice.

Here's the latest information:

5:11 p.m. Kenosha County issues a curfew for Tuesday night, starting at 8 p.m. It will end Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Gov. Evers also doubled the National Guard's presence in Kenosha, bringing the number of guard members up to 250.

4:46 p.m. Julia Jackson, the mother of Jacob Blake, gives a message of unity, strength and forgiveness, to the nation.

Incredibly moving words from the mother of #JacobBlake, Julie Jackson. A message of unity, strength and forgiveness, not just for #Kenosha, #Wisconson, but for the nation right now. Take a couple minutes for this— it’s worth it. #KenoshaRiots #KenoshaProtest pic.twitter.com/Lf7aeI7Tpc — Jason Fechner (@jasonfechner) August 25, 2020

4:35 p.m. The Danish Brotherhood Lodge in Kenosha was one of many businesses damaged or destroyed in the city late Monday evening.

A young boy watches on as firefighters try to put out the last of the flames at the Danish Brotherhood Lodge in Kenosha. The lodge was one of several businesses that were damaged or destroyed in the city’s uptown district. #kenosha pic.twitter.com/6mbfahDBYE — Sabra Ayres (@SabraAyres) August 25, 2020

4:00 p.m. Attorney Ben Crump and Jacob Blake's family shared that Blake was in surgery Tuesday afternoon.

“It is going to take a miracle for Jacob Blake to ever walk again," Crump said.

Attorney Patrick Salvi said they will pursue a civil lawsuit, and they are also demanding for the officers involved in the shooting to be arrested and fired.

Salvi also gave additional details on his injuries:

"He had a bullet go through some or all of his spinal cord. At least one bullet. He has holes in his stomach. He had to have nearly his entire colon and small intestine removed. Suffered damage to his kidney and liver, and was also shot in the arm. And so Jacob has a long road ahead of him. A lot of rehabilitation ... he’s in surgery right now and it is not going to be his last surgery."

Additionally, Blake's mother, Julia Jackson, said she is encouraging protesters to remain peaceful.

“Let’s show the rest of our world how humans are supposed to treat each other," she said.

She visited him in the hospital. While she was there, he was awake but might not be completely lucid. She prayed with him and the officer who was in the hospital room, and Blake told her he was "sorry about all of this."

Attorney Ben Crump says #JacobBlake is paralyzed and is in surgery right now. He says at least one bullet severed his spinal cord.



“It is going to take a miracle for Jacob Blake to ever walk again.” pic.twitter.com/lHk5glvcQf — Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin (@SpectrumNews1WI) August 25, 2020

3:30 p.m. Madison officials addressed the protests that have been happening in the city.

The mayor and city council president urged protesters to remain peaceful again.

Acting Police Chief Victor Wahl talked about last night's damage: 40 businesses​ damaged, "quite a few" looted as well; in at least two instances, people tried to set buildings on fire, in one case even breaking windows and pouring gasoline to try to ignite the building; they saw a number of trash and dumpster fires. Overall he called it "behavior very dangerous to our community" and said the police will keep investigating to ID other suspects, especially for the looting and arson.

Fire Chief Steven Davis said in his 31 years of serving, last night was "probably the most destruction and damage I've seen in this city" when it comes to arson, attempted arson, rioting, looting. He said they've been reaching out to businesses today for preventive measures like clearing out trash buildup. In some cases, when the police deployed tear gas last night, they did so because the firefighters needed to clear the area to put out fires.

3:30 p.m. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Jacob Blake’s family address his current condition after a police-involved shooting in Kenosha.

HAPPENING NOW: Attorney Ben Crump and #JacobBlake’s family are providing an update on Blake's condition in #Kenosha. https://t.co/xEGJRy2aQW pic.twitter.com/XYAk2kODZB — Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin (@SpectrumNews1WI) August 25, 2020

#JacobBlake’s mother Julia Jackson is encouraging protesters to stay peaceful. “Do Jacob justice on this level and examine your heart.”



“Let’s show the rest of our world how humans are supposed to treat each other.” pic.twitter.com/EMeFgKPS5P — Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin (@SpectrumNews1WI) August 25, 2020

Attorney Patrick Salvi: “Jacob has a long road ahead of him” and says this will not be his last surgery.



Salvi also said attorneys will pursue a civil lawsuit. #JacobBlake — Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin (@SpectrumNews1WI) August 25, 2020

2:55 p.m. The Kenosha Common Council voted to give Mayior John Antaramian additional authority.

Now in #Kenosha: Common Council votes to grant Mayor additional powers, authorities for 72 hours to try and get any rioters, violent protesters under control. Not many specifics given so as not to reveal police, Nat'l Guard plan. Updates on @SpectrumNews1WI #JacobBlake #Wisconsin — Jason Fechner (@jasonfechner) August 25, 2020

2:37 p.m. Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency following protests in communities across Wisconsin.

The executive order directs state agencies to continue assisting the state response, and calls to state active duty additional elements of the Wisconsin National Guard to support first responders and protect critical infrastructure and cultural institutions.

1:50 p.m. Kenosha County has again declared a state of Emergency Curfew for 8 p.m. Tuesday evening eeast of I-94. The curfew will be enforced until 7 a.m.

1:41 p.m. Gov. Tony Evers is encouraging protesters to remain peaceful amid acts of unrest across Wisconsin.

Evers released the following statement:

“The ability to exercise First Amendment rights is a critically important part of our democracy and the pursuit of justice. But there remains a line between peaceful assembly and what we saw last night that put individuals, families, and businesses in danger.



“We cannot forget the reason why these protests began, and what we have seen play out over the last two nights and many nights this year is the pain, anguish, and exhaustion of being Black in our state and country. But as I said yesterday, and as I’ll reiterate today, everyone should be able to exercise their fundamental right—whether a protester or member of the press—peacefully and safely. We cannot allow the cycle of systemic racism and injustice to continue. We also cannot continue going down this path of damage and destruction.



“We are assessing the damage to state property and will be increasing the presence of the Wisconsin National Guard to ensure individuals can exercise their right safely, protect state buildings and critical infrastructure, and support first responders and fire fighters.



“Tonight, and in the days ahead, if you are going to protest, please do so peacefully and safely. Please do not allow the actions of a few distract us from the work we must do together to demand justice, equity, and accountability.”

1:20 p.m. Jacob Blake's attorney confirms that Blake is paralyzed from the waist down. Ben Crump and Jacob Blake's family will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. to address Jacob's current condition.

Confirmed: Jacob Blake currently paralyzed from the waist down. Praying it's not permanent. #JusticeForJacobBlake — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 25, 2020

1:13 p.m. The Kenosha Common Council is debating on giving mayor John Antaramian additional authority due to "rioutus activity" in the wake of civil unrest around the city.

#Kenosha now: Common Council weighing resolution to grant additional authority to mayor in wake of civil unrest and "riotous activity," which is "anticipated to continue into the foreseeable future," for next 21 days. Vote forthcoming. Updates all day on @SpectrumNews1WI... — Jason Fechner (@jasonfechner) August 25, 2020

It's clear listening to this #Kenosha Common Council call that a lot of residents have expressed fear, concern over the past 48 hours, but council members, for one reason or another, haven't been able to provide answers or a plan to end riots, looting, fires... @SpectrumNews1WI — Jason Fechner (@jasonfechner) August 25, 2020

12:53 p.m. A lot of the damage in Madison occured on Capitol Square. Businesses and law enforcement have been working to repair on a relatively quiet Tuesday afternoon.

MADISON DAMAGE: Following an overnight of unrest in #Madison, Wis. we’re getting a better idea of the damage to the downtown district. The worst appeared to occur on Capitol Square.



The city of Madison said 6 people were arrested last night. More: https://t.co/xEGJRy2aQW pic.twitter.com/DK21YDoz2c — Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin (@SpectrumNews1WI) August 25, 2020

12:20 p.m. One of Blake's neighbors shared her thoughts on the incident, saying the 29-year-old did not deserve to get shot.

“Granny London” has lived right across the street from #JacobBlake for 46 years. In all these years she says she’s never seen anything like what happened to him in her neighborhood and says he didn’t deserve it. #KenoshaShooting @SpectrumNews1WI pic.twitter.com/VGzGCciS4C — Michelle London (@MichelleDLondon) August 25, 202

11:13 a.m. The Kenosha Common Council is going to vote on declaring a state of emergency for the city at 1 p.m. CST Tuesday.

10:46 a.m. According to the City of Madison, six arrests were made (one of the arrested subjects was armed with a handgun at the time of arrest). The Madison Police Department says they will continue to investigate criminal activity that occurred during the night and identify additional suspects.

9:35 a.m. The Kenosha County Courthouse and Administration Building will remain closed to the public Tuesday. Court hearings will not be held in person or virtually, but other county services will remain available online or by phone.

9:05 a.m. A look at the aftermath from Kenosha, Wisconsin following the second night of unrest:

A look at damage in #Kenosha Tuesday morning after another night of unrest following the shooting of #JacobBlake. https://t.co/NSbZTKeJtg pic.twitter.com/E7B4r9LmMT — Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin (@SpectrumNews1WI) August 25, 2020

8:51 a.m. Sen. Ron Johnson said the following Tuesday about the overnight violence that resulted in looting and fires in Kenosha and Madison:

“Yesterday, I acknowledged the understandable concern and emotional reaction to the shooting of Jacob Blake. I also asked anyone choosing to demonstrate to remain peaceful, and give our justice system time to work. Unfortunately, Kenosha and Madison experienced another night of violence and destruction. I again ask for demonstrators to remain peaceful and also call on elected officials charged with the responsibility to maintain safety and security in Wisconsin to devote the manpower to do so. In particular, I ask Governor Evers to provide a sufficient presence of the Wisconsin National Guard to maintain order. Peaceful protesting is a constitutionally protected form of free speech. Rioting is not. It must not be allowed to continue."

8:05 a.m. Congressman Bryan Steil, who represents Kenosha County in the U.S. House of Representatives, released a statement following the second night of violence in Kenosha:

“The violence and destruction we witnessed the past two nights in Kenosha needs to be stopped. Public safety must be assured. If the Mayor and Governor don’t believe they have sufficient resources to do so, they need to request federal assistance immediately. I am prepared to support their request.”

8:00 a.m. A protester lights a cigarette on a garbage truck that was set on fire during protests late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer a day earlier. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



