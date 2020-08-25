Goodwill of the Finger Lakes will be opening a new Clearance Center in Henrietta to replace the current center at the Rochester Public Market.

The new center will be open daily starting September 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1555 Jefferson Road. Goodwill says the old Clearance Center at the Pubic Market will close at 5 p.m. on August 29.

They also tell Spectrum News there's a bus stop right in front of the new center and the new location is nearly double the size of the old location.

Donations will not be accepted at the new Clearance Center.

Goodwill also says merchandise will be rotated throughout the day to provide new options to customers.