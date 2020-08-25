VIERA, Fla. — Brevard County Commissioners alloted half a million dollars to help keep the clerk of courts running Tuesday.

It means dozens of furloughed workers can return, and return to a 40-hour work week for now, but the last few months have been a challenge for those needing to handle their court system affairs.

"It's been a long process," said Zach Stern, who had his driver's license suspended earlier this year.

"Then March happened, the whole corona thing," he said.

Since, it's been a struggle to find ways to get to his job as a cook, and just around. He's also struggled to get in touch with the Brevard Clerk of the Courts to get the ball rolling.

"Just the difficulties getting in contact," said Stern. "Getting information. I had to jump through hoops."

With courts closed, and some clerks and other employees were let go or furloughed, the level of service has been strained, much of it due to the decline in court revenues.

"We've had about 25 employees laid off this year, truthfully few if any are going to be able to come back," said Brevard Clerk of Court​​ Scott Ellis. "The court revenues have just plunged."

Ellis had to reach out to the county commission for help.

Commissioners approved the request Tuesday, which will allow 60 furloughed employees to come back to a 40-hour work week.

Officials say it's mainly impacted court workers, who have not been working with trials and cases put on hold.

Other areas affected are injunctions, small claims cases, evictions and traffic hearings.

"Once we get into the new fiscal year we will be operating with 10 percent less people, but at least we will be fairly stable," said Ellis, who adds the $500,00 will get his office through the end of the fiscal year, which ends September 30.

Ellis says his office will be working on a reduced budget next year. At one point the clerk of courts employed 300 people.

Despite the long wait, Stern says at least his life can get back on the road.

"It's super important to me," he said.

It's also important to another group of people, domestic abuse victims, as the furloughs impacted injunctions.

"We are happy to hear of the infusion of much-needed dollars to the Clerk of Courts Office," according to a statement from the Women's Center in Melbourne. "It is crucial to our community and the victims we serve that the Clerk of Courts is always able to operate at full capacity. Because of challenges faced with COVID, the Melbourne Courthouse was no longer an access point for clients needing to file injunctions. Petitioners are already confused and scared and not having the ability to file at the nearest courthouse adds additional stress. Many clients are struggling to get to the Viera location. The possibility of having the Melbourne location as another option is desperately needed.​"