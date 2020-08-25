CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- As UNC students head back home, many businesses wonder how they'll survive.

The university welcomed students back to campus in early August for in-person classes. However, after a spike in COVID-19 cases, the school switched back to all-remote learning, and some students chose to head back home.

"We love it when the students come back," says Eddie Williams, 65, who runs Time-Out restaurant on nearby Franklin Street.

Williams says his restaurant took a hit when UNC closed its campus during the spring. However, revenue bounced back as permanent residents stopped by to fill the void. His shop then saw another 20 percent revenue jump when students came back to campus in early August.

"Now we've gone down a little bit again, but we still are doing fine, but you have to take the good and the bad on Franklin Street," he says.

Williams hopes permanent locals will still shop and eat on Franklin Street to make up for the lack in students. He believes his business will still survive the pandemic.

"I think the town has been very sympathetic and they've tried to help Franklin Street," he adds.