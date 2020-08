Kaleida Health has named its next CEO.

Bob Nesselbush has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Kaleida since April of last year, after spending 24 years rising through the ranks at Rochester Regional Health.

Nesselbush is a native of West Seneca and says he jumped on the chance to come home last year and is honored to now lead Kaleida.

He takes over for Jody Lomeo, who has served as the CEO since 2014.